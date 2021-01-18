KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Contact sports like football are increasingly taking concussions more seriously, implementing protocols like the rules Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is following after exiting Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
Chiefs fans have questioned whether it would be safe for Mahomes to play in the upcoming AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills.
On the JC Nichols Plaza, David Valdivia could still remember the pit in his stomach as he watched Mahomes slowly get to his feet, disoriented after a bizarre tackle in the 3rd quarter.
"I was like "oh my gosh, what happened there?'" Valdivia recalled.
Dr. Sarah Gibons, who works with St. Luke's Health System, said fans are right to be concerned about concussions, which damage brain tissue on a microscopic level.
"Athletes spend their younger lives playing sports but they have their whole lives to live and it's important they take care of themselves as far as brain health," Gibbons said.
Mahomes is not Gibbons' patient. But she said people who suffer head trauma often require careful monitoring in the days after their injury. Repeated hits to the head can slow recovery from a concussion.
She also pointed out that a growing body of evidence points toward long-term consequences from brain injuries.
"Part of the issue is that when you've had a concussion, new symptoms can show up 7-10 days after the injury," she said.
