St. Louis County police Sgt. Keith Wildhaber, center, flanked by his attorneys Sam Moore, left, and Russell Riggan, right, leave the St. Louis County justice center during lunch break on the first day of Wildhaber's discrimination case against the county, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Clayton, Mo. Wildhaber, an Army veteran and a St. Louis County cop, hasn't been fired for his sexuality, but, he alleges in a lawsuit filed in 2017, he was passed over for promotion because of it, and then retaliated against when he sought legal redress.