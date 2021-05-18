ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- The St. Joseph, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman and child who have not been seen since October of last year and may be in the Kansas City area.
Savanna Blake and Christian Blake were last seen on Oct. 25, when she took the child to a birthday party and never returned him to his father.
His father, Edward Bell, has full custody.
The police say they want to check on the wellbeing of Christian. He has not been seen or heard from since October.
They believe Savanna is with him in the St. Joseph or Kansas City area.
Christian is described is a Black male who is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Savanna is described as a white female who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the St. Joseph Police Department and reference Case #2020-79950. You can call Detective Rick Woodley at 816- 271-4795.
If you want to remain anonymous, you can report your tip to P3Tips online.
