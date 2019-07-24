ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a pick-up truck crashed into a Dollar Tree Wednesday afternoon.
A pick-up truck has crashed into the Dollar Tree store at South Belt Highway between Pickett and Pear.
It is not clear if anyone was hurt in this crash and investigators have not said what led up to this crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.