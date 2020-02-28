ST. JOSEPH, MO (AP) -- The St. Joseph News-Press plans to reduce the number of days it prints and distributes a newspaper from seven days to four.
Newspaper executives told employees Friday it will continue to publish an online newspaper seven days a week. The days the paper will be printed have not been determined.
The announcement comes as newspapers across the country are eliminating costly printing and distributing by moving to digital platforms.
Stacey Hill, chief operating officer for NPG Newspapers, said the News-Press will continue its mission to publish news and information every day.
"We're not abandoning print, we're evolving the business model," Hill said.
Hill said the News-Press also is committed to investing in its employees and providing the best experience to its readers.
"We're making these changes so we can add staff to support journalism," Hill said.
More information about printing days and resources for readers will come in mid-March.
