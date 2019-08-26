GENTRY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – One man has died after an ATV he was in went airborne and landed on top of him.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on Sunday around 10:30 p.m., as a 2018 Polaris Razor was southbound on RT-B, four miles north of Stanberry. The Razor drove off the east side of the roadway and continued south.
The Razor steered back towards the roadway and struck a culvert. The Razor went airborne and returned to the roadway. Upon striking the ground, the Razor overturned multiple times and occupants were ejected.
The Razor came to rest on its passenger side. 41-year-old Adrian Warner, who is from St. Joseph, Missouri, came to rest under the Razor. Warner was pronounced deceased at the scene.
