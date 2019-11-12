ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- Citizens were concerned about homeless people living under a bridge at Belt Highway and US Highway 36. Those complaints then triggered the passing of an ordinance that will keep the homeless from sleeping in public places in St. Joseph.

Tracy Gillespie is among the roughly 200 homeless people living in St. Joseph. He said the ordinance, which prohibits camping or living in parks and public spaces unless permitted to do so by the City, isn’t right.

“We have a right to survive and it’s unconstitutional to ban homeless people from sleeping outside when there is inadequate emergency shelter space available,” said Gillespie.

With the new ordinance in effect, it’ll now be illegal to camp in the places where homeless people tend to live.

“On the Missouri river bank, there’s abandoned houses and alleys behind abandoned houses and businesses in tents, empty lots,” said Gillespie.

According to Mayor Bill McMurray, there are many shelters in St. Joseph. He wants those in need to take advantage of them.

“People don’t need to stay at the river, they don’t need to stay at the bridge. There are shelters for them available. We are not full,” said McMurray.

With many of the homeless population suffering from untreated mental illness, McMurray also wants them to take advantage of local services.

“They can go there, get some counseling, they can get some benefits, they can get back on track in life instead of living on the river,” said McMurray.

But according to Gillipsie, that’s not always easy.

“Some people are afraid to ask for help because they’ve been turned down too many times,” said Gillipsie.

According to McMurray, the homeless that are camping have been given an eviction notice and will be kicked out officially by the end of the month. MoDOT will then come in and bulldoze anything left behind.