ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- After a short 2020 hiatus to follow NFL COVID-19 protocols, the Kansas City Chiefs training camp will return to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. New this year, all training camp tickets must be reserved in advance online.
Businesses including River Bluff Brewing are ready for the Chiefs and their fans to be back in St. Joseph. Last year the city, missed their annual economic boost from Chiefs fans traveling to their community. “I think everybody around town felt that,” River Bluff Brewing General Manager Hootie Wales said.
Breweries, bars, restaurants and other area businesses are gearing up to welcome back Chiefs Kingdom. River Bluff Brewing is preparing to pour their Arrowhead Red amber ale for the start of training camp. “It's just exciting. It means a lot to the community when they come up here. It's great economically and it just gets everybody excited to come out,” Wales said. “Especially after the last year. Everybody's just really excited to get back to normal and have the Chiefs back up to town.”
This year not only do fans need to reserve tickets online, there is also a limit. Fans can reserve a maximum of four tickets per practice and can reserve tickets for a maximum of three separate practices. Chiefs fan Brett Wese said he won’t mind reserving tickets online. “Always love the Chiefs I’ve been a lifetime fan,” Wese said. “Glad to get back to normal or somewhat normal.”
Fans are also ready to see the Chiefs rebuilt offensive line in action. “Biggest thing there is getting Patty Mahomes protected,” Wales said. “Revamping that offensive line is really something that's going to be exciting to see.”
Ticket reservation will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7. All training camp tickets must be reserved in advance through the Chiefs Kingdom Rewards program at www.chiefskingdomrewards.com. Fans without Chiefs Kingdom Rewards accounts who want to reserve tickets to Chiefs Training Camp must sign up for free.
All training camp practices will be free of charge to the public unless otherwise noted below or online at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. Missouri Western will charge a $5 admission fee on three different practice days – Friday, July 30; Saturday, July 31; and Sunday, August 8. The Chiefs will host two free, exclusive Season Ticket Member Days presented by GEHA that will not be open to the public – Wednesday, July 28 and Tuesday, August 10. Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle per day, with the exception of the two exclusive Chiefs Season Ticket Member Days presented by GEHA when parking is free. Cash will be accepted for parking.
- Wednesday, July 28
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day presented by GEHA (Not Open to Public)
- Thursday, July 29
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- First Practice Open to the Public
- Friday, July 30
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- $5 Admission Fee
- Saturday, July 31
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- $5 Admission Fee
- Sunday, Aug. 1
- No Practice
- Monday, Aug. 2
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 3
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 5
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Friday, Aug. 6
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Chiefs Alumni Day
- Gatorade Junior Training Camp
- Saturday, Aug. 7
- No Practice
- Sunday, Aug. 8
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Family Fun Day -- $5 Admission Fee
- Monday, Aug. 9
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 10
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day presented by GEHA (Not Open to Public)
- Wednesday, Aug. 11
- No Practice
- Thursday, Aug. 12
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Friday, Aug. 13
- No Practice
- Saturday, Aug. 14
- Preseason Game No. 1 – Chiefs at 49ers – 7:30 p.m. CT
- Sunday, Aug. 15
- No Practice
- Monday, Aug. 16
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 17
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 18
- Practice – 8:15 a.m.
- Military Appreciation Day presented by GEHA – Final Camp Practice
- -- Camp Breaks --
