KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
Christapher Parton, also known as "Big Baby," will spend 15 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
Parton pleaded guilty back in April of 2021 to several crimes, including one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, one count of possessing firearms in a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of conspiracy to distribute meth.
According to the court, Parton was regularly provide one to two kilograms of meth each week by a drug trafficking organization based in Kansas City. This happened for approximately a year and a half.
Parton would then transport the meth from KC to the St. Joseph area for distribution. He also admitted he traded at least 50 guns, that he received through his drug distribution activities, for meth.
The entire organization received more than $4 million in exchange for 520 kilograms of meth, according to the court.
