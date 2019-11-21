KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Tonight, Patrick Mahomes (Number 15) celebrated along with 15 local charities because he is donating $15,000 to each of them.
It was announced on Thursday night that Mahomes and his foundation plan to build yet another playground for local kids right here in the Kansas City area. A grant from 15 and the Mahomies Foundation helped Variety Children's Charity create an inclusive playground, which is already a hit with kids and Mahomes himself.
“Just seeing the kids playing with it and having fun,” he said.
Tonight one of those kids was Olivia Bloomfield, who met Mahomes’ teammates and friends while anxiously waiting to meet Mahomes.
“He is, like, really nice and a super awesome player and I’m just so excited!” she said.
Olivia then learned his foundation plans to build another playground for kids in the metro. According to 15 and the Mahomies Executive Director Marques Fitch, it “will be accessible for all kids all ages in an area that doesn’t have green space, in an inner city area.”
The foundation is giving $15,000 to 15 charities that are making a sustainable difference in our community, including Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
“They focus on providing beds for children that don’t have anywhere to sleep,” explained Fitch.
The foundation hopes to continue to raise funds to help even more local charities.
“I know the impact that athletes have and I want to keep having that impact on kids’ lives that are in my community,” Mahomes said.
Here is the list of the 15 organizations that will receive help from the foundation:
- Special Olympics KC
- Operation Breakthrough
- St. Mark’s/United Inner-city Services
- Variety KC
- Children’s Mercy Hospital
- Kansas City, MO Public School Foundation
- Kansas City, Kansas Public School Foundation
- Boys & Girls Club of JC
- Sleep in Heavenly Peace
- Team Little Owl
- City Year
- Lead to Read
- Turn the Page KC
- Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
- Make a Wish KC
