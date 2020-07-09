KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is getting a splash of magenta.
T-Mobile unveiled details Thursday for T-Mobile Center, formerly known as the Sprint Center.
The arena has been in Kansas City since 2007. Kansas Citians can expect to see T-Mobile Center come to life over the next few months, with initial signage updates expected to go up this August.
The Un-carrier will provide all venue visitors with free Wi-Fi around the venue and T-Mobile customers will get their own fast pass entrance.
“I couldn’t be prouder to announce T-Mobile Center and show the Kansas City community that we’re deeply invested in the home of our second headquarters! We’re proud to be with you, and when it’s safe to re-open, we’re bringing you some incredible Un-carrier experiences,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. “Kansas City has a rich culture, known for live entertainment, sports, a thriving arts scene and my personal favorite, Kansas City BBQ, and we are honored to help bring it all to life in T-Mobile Center well into the next decade! Get ready for a good time!”
T-Mobile Center annually hosts more than 100 ticketed events.
“We’re thrilled to team up with one of the world’s most innovative and fan-focused partners in T-Mobile to offer amazing entertainment experiences in Kansas City,” said Bob Newman, President and CEO of ASM Global. “As the anchor of a vibrant entertainment district, T-Mobile Center will welcome guests from throughout the world for the best of live entertainment, family and sporting events.”
T-Mobile Center joins the Un-carrier’s slate of world-class venues across the globe, including T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, T-Mobile Park in Seattle and Distrito T-Mobile in Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.