SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) – A Springfield police officer shot the driver of an SUV outside the department headquarters Tuesday morning after he used the vehicle to hit another officer.
According to police, the man, later identified as 28-year-old Jon Tyler Franklin Routh, had been creating a disturbance outside the front entrance of the building, including urinating on the front door.
After be contacted by officers and asked to leave, police say he got into his vehicle, then circled back around the parking lot and headed toward the front entrance.
Officers said Routh seemed to accelerate toward Officer Mark Priebe, who tried to get out of the way but was hit by the SUV and was trapped under the vehicle. The SUV continued forward with Priebe trapped underneath until it hit a concrete post in front of the building.
Another officer told Routh to stop the vehicle and get out, but officers said he instead continue to drive forward, so the officer shot him, stopping the vehicle.
Both Priebe, a 21-year veteran of the SPD, and Routh were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Investigators have not indicated if they know of a motive for the incident. The lobby at police headquarters is remaining closed for the investigation.
