SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) -- Two more Missouri men have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot that happened at the U.S. Capitol.
According to the FBI, Michael Aaron Quick and Stephen Brian Quick surrendered themselves to FBI agents after warrants were issued for their arrest.
Both of them are from Springfield, Missouri.
Each was arrested on federal charges of:
Restricted Buildings or Grounds; Unlawful Activities on Capitol Grounds; Disorderly Conduct; Parading and Demonstrating in the Capitol Building
Earlier on Friday, another man in Kansas was arrested in connection with what occurred on Jan. 6. He is from Topeka.
On Thursday, two Olathe men and one Blue Springs man were also arrested.
