SPRING HILL, KS (KCTV) -- The man who was recently elected to be Spring Hill's new mayor resigned tonight, announcing he's moving to Florida.
According to a press release posted on the city's website, Councilmember and Mayor-Elect Tyler Graves announced his resignation and it became effective at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Graves informed the current mayor, Steven Ellis, that he will be relocating to Florida in December. Therefore, he will not be "a qualified elector of the city of Spring Hill" on Jan. 10.
Mayor Ellis then asked Spring Hill City Attorney Charles Dunlay for his legal opinion, which was also posted in full online.
Dunlay notes that Graves' decision creates some issues as far as "the applicable processes for filling his seat as Councilmember, and, if indeed, he is no longer a qualified elector of the City of Spring Hill, the manner in which the position of mayor is to be filled under the Charter Ordinances of the City of Spring Hill and applicable Kansas statutes."
His legal opinion goes into how that will happen.
He writes: "In the event of a vacancy in the office of mayor, 'the president of the council shall become mayor until the regular election for that office and a vacancy shall occur in the office of the council member becoming mayor.'"
On Jan. 10, one of the councilmembers will be elected to the position of President of the Council. That individual will, apparently, become the mayor of Spring Hill, be sworn in, serve the term that Graves had been elected for.
"Mayor Ellis’ term will end upon the qualification of his successor," Dunlay writes.
The empty seat on the council will be filled by someone the new mayor selects.
Again, for those needing further details, the full legal opinion can be read here.
