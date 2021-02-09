(KCTV) – Yahoo Sports reporter and longtime Chiefs reporter Terez Paylor has died suddenly at age 37.
Ebony Reed, Paylor’s fiancée released this statement,
“While we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor’s sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many. Terez was an exceptional journalist whose passion for football made him a respected voice. His legacy will leave an enduring impact on sports journalism, the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, and their fans. More important, Terez was a devoted son, grandson, brother, and adoring fiancé, and a wonder friend to so many. To know him was to love him. He will be dearly missed.”
Paylor joined Yahoo Sports back in 2018 after working for the Kansas City Star for more than a decade.
He was also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and was a voter for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Much of Paylor's career was spent covering the Chiefs, and the team has released a statement addressing his sudden death:
“He took a lot of pride in his stories, was always deep into the Xs and Os and film study, and we all had a chance to enjoy those conversations with him. Beyond that, he was always quick to ask about your family and took a genuine caring interest in the answer you were giving. He was a true professional and a great man with a bright future ahead of him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and to Terez, you’re a permanent member of our ‘All-Juice’ team.”
