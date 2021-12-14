KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Longtime Kansas City Star sports columnist Sam Mellinger will be the Royals' new PR head, the newspaper announced Tuesday morning.
Mellinger, who has been with the Star for 21 years, "will leave his current position Dec. 20 to take on the title of Royals Vice President of Communications," according to the paper.
The columnist replaces Mike Swanson, who is retiring from the Royals after 43 years in Major League Baseball, including 21 years with the Royals. Swanson will remain a consultant for the franchise.
Mellinger said of his departure from the Star:
“I know it sounds really weird, and it’s not at all what you’re supposed to do if you take another job after this one. But it never crossed my mind until Dayton (Moore) called. To be honest, I thought he was joking at first. Then after he told me what they want from that job, it felt like I fit. I’ve known Dayton for 15 years, and I respect him as much as anybody I’ve met in this job. The same goes for a lot of other people in that front office. So I kind of have a little bit of a head start on what I’m getting into in that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.