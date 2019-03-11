KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Midfielder Gedion Zelalem, a former Arsenal prospect whose career stalled, has transferred from the Gunners to Major League Soccer's Sporting Kansas City.
The 22-year-old tore a ligament in his left knee during the U.S. team's opener against Ecuador at the Under-20 World Cup in May 2017. He has made just two first-team appearances since, for the Gunners in the League Cup in late October and early November last year. He has been with Arsenal's under-23 team for most of this season.
"Gedion is a talented player and we are excited to welcome him to the club," Sporting KC Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes said. "We look forward to his integration into the squad as the team competes in multiple competitions throughout the season."
Zelalem was born in Germany and grew up in the Washington, D.C., area. He made his debut for Arsenal in an FA Cup match against Coventry City in January 2014 and appeared in a Champions League group-stage game against Galatasaray the following December, but he never appeared in a Premier League match.
He was on loan to Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish second tier for most of the 2015-16 season, then to Dutch second-tier club Venlo for the second half of 2016-17.
Sporting KC fans are welcome to attend a meet-and-greet with Zelalem from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light District.
