KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City leaders moved forward in their efforts of decriminalizing marijuana but made some changes in their plans that left some highly upset.

It was a packed house at the Finance, Governance, and Public Safety committee meeting at the city Council offices Wednesday. Many of those in attendance were hoping to speak about an ordinance created by Councilman Brandon Ellington focused on the decriminalization of marijuana.

One aspect of the new measure would make it a $25 fine for anyone caught with 100 grams of marijuana, but the committee changed that during the meeting.

Instead the committee approved possession of 35 grams or less would be a fine of $25, with the criminal charge later dropped from a person’s record.

“The committee substitute basically deletes any reference to the 100 grams or over,” Councilwoman Katheryn Shields explained. “180 days after a plea of guilty or a finding of guilty to possession or control of 35 grams or less of marijuana, such plea of guilty or finding of guilty shall be deemed withdrawn the charge dismissed and any record there of expunged.”

The vote taken Wednesday occurred without public comment, and even though the agenda stated that would be the case, Ellington still felt it was the wrong move.

“I did not support the ordinance nor did I support the decision not to allow the constituents of the public to testify because again, according to our code of ethics, that’s what we are regulated to do,” he said.

After the meeting, Ellington led a group of unhappy people to Mayor Quinton Lucas’ office to voice their concerns to him, but his door was locked. He then brought the people to the city clerk’s office to get paperwork to start the process of trying to remove several council-members from their position.

The revised marijuana ordinance now heads to the full city council.