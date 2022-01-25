OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Spectrum will hold a virtual hiring event Tuesday afternoon for 500 open jobs the company is creating for its new call center in Overland Park.
The internet/TV/entertainment company says this is the first of several planned hiring events, "as training begins in preparation to start taking customer calls at the new center in the coming months."
The available jobs will be full time, starting at $18 an hour, with a retirement plan and education assistance. There is a performance component to the pay, as Spectrum said employees who reach their targets can earn more than $50,000 a year.
“We are looking for people with a passion for sales, who are ready to build a career with our team in the Kansas City area as we meet the growing demand for our high-value Spectrum services,” said Brian Blust, Vice President of Retention at the Overland Park center.
The virtual hiring event runs 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, with prospective employees being able to ask questions and speak with existing employees to learn more about the available jobs. Click here to register.
Job seekers can also apply online here, and more information about Spectrum careers can be found here.
