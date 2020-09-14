PETTIS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) — A special prosecutor has determined there will be no criminal charges filed against a Pettis County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a woman after a traffic stop in June.
The deputy said Hannah Fizer told him she had a gun and would shoot him during the June 13 incident, though her family has disputed that claim.
The Missouri Office of Prosecution Services was handed the case in early August, with General Counsel Stephen Sokoloff set to serve as the special prosecutor in the case.
In his summary, Sokoloff noted that while the shooting may have been avoidable, the deputy had reason to be in fear for his life and did not commit a crime.
Sokoloff said he had reviewed reports from the highway patrol, statements from witnesses, statements from responding officers, Fizer’s autopsy records, dispatch audio and video from nearby surveillance systems before making a ruling.
Since Fizer’s death, her family and friends held multiple protests calling for justice and asking for answers and accountability.
The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reported that a deputy other than the one actually involved in the original shooting had been incorrectly identified on social media, leading the deputy to be followed when off duty and threatened while with his young son.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
