KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Southwest Power Pool says it’s no longer under an emergency alert for the utilities it covers in 14 states, including Missouri and Kansas.
The 14 states in the central United States have seen intermittent, rolling blackouts this week as utilities face surging demand for energy during frigid, wintry weather. The states stretch from the Texas Panhandle to the Dakotas, and it does not include the majority of Texas.
The rolling power outages Monday and Tuesday were an effort to stabilize the strained electric grid.
Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities covering 14 states from the Dakotas to the Texas Panhandle, says customers should still conserve energy until at least 10 p.m. Saturday but that rolling blackouts are not needed under current conditions.
