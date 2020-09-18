Southbound lanes of I-29 closed just north of Platte City due to deadly crash

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Friday afternoon.
It happened in the southbound lanes on I-29 just north of Platte City around 12 p.m.
Multiple vehicles were involved and multiple people have been injured.
At least one person has died. There's no word on that person's age or gender yet.
The southbound lanes of the interstate have been shut down entirely and traffic is being diverted onto Route E.
The northbound lanes are experiencing some significant congestion.
No other information is available at this time. KCTV5 News is working to learn more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.