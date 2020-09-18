Southbound lanes of I-29 closed just north of Platte City due to deadly crash
(Rob Rhodes/KCTV5 News)

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Friday afternoon. 

It happened in the southbound lanes on I-29 just north of Platte City around 12 p.m.

Multiple vehicles were involved and multiple people have been injured. 

At least one person has died. There's no word on that person's age or gender yet. 

The southbound lanes of the interstate have been shut down entirely and traffic is being diverted onto Route E. 

The northbound lanes are experiencing some significant congestion. 

No other information is available at this time. KCTV5 News is working to learn more information. 

