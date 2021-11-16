KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing later this week and people living in the Dover House at Coach House Apartments in south Kansas City say their heat isn’t working and hasn’t been for weeks.
“We have to bundle up like it’s winter in our house to do little things,” said Arista Pointer who lives in the Dover House at the complex.
KCTV5 spoke to a handful of residents at the Dover House. Each one told our team they are without heat.
“I can’t even enjoy my apartment because of how cold it is,” said Coach House resident Crystal Fisher. “I feel like I have to lay down with 5 blankets on top of me every single day.”
Brittany Ewing wants to fill her apartment with warm air before she adds furniture.
“It’s in storage. I just haven’t wanted to bring it in at all. Not until I get heat,” Ewing said. “Not until I feel comfortable in my own home.”
To get as close to comfortable as she can, Brittany bought a space heater and heated blanket.
“The fact that I don’t have heat, and you would think you would have heat in the middle of November when there’s 20-30 something degrees,” she said. “It’s very frustrating and it does create really bad anxiety for me and depression for me.”
KCTV 5 stopped by the leasing office for Coach House to try to get answers for Brittany and other residents. A manager said they are “working on it” but wouldn’t comment further.
Ewing said she “want[s] them to fix it,” before it becomes unbearable.
There is a Tenants Bill of Rights in Kansas City. It states “Tenants have the right to housing that can be heated to a habitable temperature.”
As leaves continue to fall, residents are worried adding space heaters and other sources of heat could cause even bigger issues.
“That’s a health hazard, that’s a safety hazard,” Ewing said. “Anything could happen in the building, cause a fire. This could trickle on down. Things could get way worse.”
KCTV 5 reached out to the property owner, Landmark Realty. They have not responded to our requests.
