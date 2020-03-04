KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Fire crews battled a fire at an apartment complex that also burned the night before.
Crews were called at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the apartment complex for reports of a fire. Twenty minutes after the initial call, crews were advised to exit the structure as it was deemed unsafe and a partial collapse occurred.
It was quickly upgraded to a three-alarm fire.
Kansas City fire officials say no injuries were reported. Residents of the complex had not been allowed to return following the first fire this week.
"I just got a bunch of new furniture. I moved in three days ago. It was my first night sleeping in the apartment the night before. Now everything I have is gone," siad Hannah Scott, a 23-year-old mother.
No cause was immediately known.
The Bomb and Arson team is expected to be called out to help investigate the matter.
FOUR-ALARM FIRE ON TUESDAY
Kansas City fire crews were called to 119 W. 99th Terrace about 7 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire at an apartment complex located there.
"I just want to cry. I have cried how do you not cry those peoples lives or just it’s got to be so sad for all those people that live in that building," said Shelia Jones, a neighbor who witnessed both fires.
Crews said multiple people were rescued from the apartment complex and the fire was called under control about an hour later.
That fire was then upgraded to a four-alarm fire.
