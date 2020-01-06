WASHINGTON (KCTV) – A source confirmed to KCTV5 News Monday afternoon two new reports that claim that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told Senate Republicans that he will not be running for the open seat from Kansas.

According to the New York Times, Pompeo told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday that he would not be entering the race to replace the retiring Sen. Pat Roberts. The Wall Street Journal also reported this update on Monday.

The source close to McConnell's office told KCTV5 News that the senator spoke with Pompeo Monday afternoon and indicated that he would not be running for Robert's seat.

The source also noted that McConnell believes Pompeo is "doing an incredible job as Secretary of State," adding that Pomeo is "exactly where the country needs him to be right now."

Speculation of Pompeo’s possible involvement in the race has been running wild all fall, as the former congressman from the Wichita area made repeated trips back to Kansas.

Pompeo had said previously that he had no intentions to enter the race, but some experts still saw it was a possibility, especially after controversy surrounding the situation involving President Donald’s Trump call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July.

If Pompeo stays out of the race, former Kansas Secretary of State would be considered by many to be the front-runner to pick up the Republican nomination. There are currently three Democratic candidates that have declared. The filing deadline ahead of the August Primary is June 1.