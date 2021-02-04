KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- St. Elizabeth School in Kansas City and St. Paul Catholic School in St. Petersburg, Florida are in a competition to see who can collect the most soup cans for their "Soup-er" Bowl celebration. The soup will help feed the homeless.
The wager is Kansas City barbeque for some Florida oranges.
The school will collect cans Thursday starting at 8a.m.
On Friday at 830a.m., there will be an assembly in the school's gym with the "big reveal" of the total number of cans and pounds the St Elizabeth kids collected.
