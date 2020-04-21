KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hospitals across the country are changing visitor policies to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Lauren Reuster is expecting her second child this summer.
“I’m still blessed and happy it’s happening, said Reuster. “I just pray I don’t get sick.”
She said no matter how restrictive the policies get over the next two months, she’ll deliver her baby at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit.
Right now, the hospital’s policy states a person in labor is only allow one support person with them during delivery. The designated visitor cannot leave the hospital unless they don’t plan to return.
“But things could change,” said Reuster. “So, we’ll just have to see what the next 10 weeks bring I guess.”
Samantha King didn’t want to take a chance on policies changing right before she gave birth to her third child.
“If there was something good that had to come out of this pandemic going on it was that it convinced my husband for this home birth that I secretly wanted all along,” said King.
At 38 weeks, King and her husband decided to change their birth plan.
“Obviously it was my third birth, so I knew I was having a kid,” said King. “I mean it was a whole new environment for me.”
King has experience with natural birth, but said she didn’t see any of this coming.
“Ten months ago, we never thought we’d be having a kid in a pandemic,” said King. “I didn’t even really understand what that was. That happens in movies. That’s not real life.”
Darcie Mendenhall is King’s certified professional midwife. In just a matter of weeks the pair prepared for a new birth experience.
“It’s not a fly by night decision, said Mendenhall. “It’s one you have to feel good about, really sit with.”
Each week Mendenhall said she receives three or four new inquires about at home births. Normally she wouldn’t take on new clients months into their pregnancy, but these are unprecedented times.
“For the families that are doing it out of a knee jerk, fearful, anxious place we really talk about that, to make sure this really is a good option,” Mendenhall said. “Once you have a home birth you have to be really committed to it.”
King said the experience isn’t for everyone, but it was right for her family.
“It’s going to make one heck of a story in the baby book,” said King.
Mendenhall said no matter what path parents choose, at the end of the day there’s a baby to celebrate.
