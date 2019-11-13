KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A father of six who came to America for a better life was murdered early Wednesday morning after trying to stop someone from breaking into his car. It happened near Linwood Boulevard and Charlotte Street in the Midtown area.
“It’s unfortunate that we came here to the United States, to find a better life, just to come here and to have him get taken away from us like that. It’s just unfortunate,” said Ricardo Ortiz Jr. who is the son of the shooting victim.
Ortiz Jr. is one of six children and his large family is now broken after their father was murdered Wednesday morning.
“He was just a great example of a dad, of a man. Always took care of his family. His family was always his priority,” said Ortiz Jr.
And it was Wednesday morning when Ortiz Jr. says he got a call from his mother he never expected.
“You know, just agony through the phone. ‘Hey, your dads been shot, your dads been shot,’” said Ortiz Jr.
Ortiz Jr.’s father was shot and killed while attempting to stop a person from breaking into his car in the Midtown area where he lived.
“My dad being an ex-cop in Mexico, his instinct was to get the perpetrator. You know, go after the person who’s done wrong, and make things right,” said Ortiz Jr.
He says his dad chased the suspect down the block.
“And unfortunately, that’s when the suspect pulled out his gun and shot him and left him there to die,” said Ortiz Jr.
Ortiz said his parents had just recently gotten their citizenship here in the United States.
“Finally, just being able to live here calmly without having to watch their back. Without having to be on alert,” said Ortiz Jr.
And one senseless act left a family robbed of their loved one’s life.
“It’s an old car, it’s maybe worth $4,000. I don’t understand why people are so tied up on getting things that are almost worth nothing,” said Ortiz Jr. “It just has to stop. The senseless killings, the violence, there shouldn’t be any room for it. It’s not needed, because at the end of the day, innocent people end up paying for things that other people do.”
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a possible witness.
Police are also asking for the public's assistance in locating a subject of interest.
If anyone has any information, please call our TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Any information leading to an arrest could lead to a $25,000 reward.
