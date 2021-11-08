CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office worked Monday morning to reverse a hack of their Facebook page that replaced their profile picture with a picture of former Chinese dictator Mao Zedong.
The breach happened around 4 a.m., when someone put up the Mao profile picture with the caption, "DESTROY AMERICA," on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
The hacker also posted a picture of a nuclear explosion emblazoned with the stars of the Chinese flag.
The Sheriff's Office put out a tweet at 5:24 a.m. saying that their Facebook page had been hacked and that they are trying to stop it and figure out what happened.
Our Facebook page has been hacked. We’re working to stop it and figure out what happened.— Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) November 8, 2021
