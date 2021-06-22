OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Many people who live and work along a proposed highway expansion don't know how they feel about the idea.
The US Hwy. 69 reconstruction would expand the road to three lanes between 151st St. and 103rd. One of those lanes would serve as an express lane, charging a toll for use.
The toll would go toward funding the expansion to meet a state requirement that cities help fund certain highway projects.
The Overland Park City Council approved the project in a 10-2 vote on Monday night, despite several vocal opponents present at the meeting.
Chris Newlin, a council member who voted in favor of the measure, said he felt that a toll lane was the best available way to fund the project.
"We can put in a new lane to manage traffic and would be paid on per use, which is the direction we decided to go with," Newlin said, pointing out that only one of the three new lanes would charge a fee. "If you don't need that lane you won't be charged a dime."
But at the Stanley Square Shopping Center, just off the 151st St. exit, several commuters weren't convinced. Melissa McCoy works at a pub that faces the highway.
"I have mixed feelings, to be honest," she said. "No toll would be my preference but having it one lane is a good start."
Next door at Muse Salon, Amanda Coble was still mulling over the idea. Traffic along Hwy. 69 can be a daily headache for her at peak hours. The state estimates approximately 80 thousand drivers use the route on a daily basis.
"Sometimes I'll get stuck in traffic for almost an hour," she said.
She added that she is concerned about a long construction project potentially disrupting business at the salon.
She'd been dead set against a toll road, until she found out that only one lane would charge a fee.
"My mind is starting to shift a little," she said.
