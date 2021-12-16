MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- Surveillance cameras captured damage from Wednesday’s powerful storms that left thousands of people without power.
In the Sherwood Forest neighborhood near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Merriam Drive, a neighbor’s cell phone video showed a lightning strike hitting a power pole. It sent sparks flying and cut power to homes.
An Evergy spokesperson said crews are working around the clock to restore power.
“We don’t know when it will get fixed,” Linda Spoerre said as a generator provided power to her family’s home after the lightning strike.
Not long after she and her husband Melvin Spoerre started their generator Wednesday, their wind gauge recorded a 52 mph wind gust that whipped through their front yard.
“I heard this thud. I watched as it shot the rain from the porch up onto the window and looked out and I said, ‘Oh my God,’” Linda Spoerre said. “My son and husband said, ‘Holy cow. The trees went,’ and I said, ‘Trees?’ I thought only one went. The first one knocked the second one down.”
Their home surveillance cameras showed the trees crashing away from their home. They are grateful the wind was not blowing the opposite direction.
“We would have lost our house,” Linda Spoerre said. “My son said, ‘Mom, I knew you prayed every day, but you must have some kind of pull because it didn’t come down on the house,’ and I said, ‘God is good.’”
According to a spokesperson for Evergy as of 8:00 p.m. Thursday, crews had restored power to 90% of customers who lost power during Wednesday’s windstorms.
In Kansas and Missouri, there were about 258,000 power outages.
“Still a lot of customers without,” Evergy President and Chief Executive Officer David Campbell said. “We appreciate your patience.”
The number of power outages was reduced to about 20,000 Thursday evening with assistance from crews from Ameren, Liberty Utilities, and the City of Springfield.
“Even with that extra help, it’s going to take a couple more days to get power restored. We don’t have a firm estimate for everyone,” Campbell said. “That’s because of how widespread the storm was, and we have to literally do it in some areas neighborhood by neighborhood, tree by tree.”
