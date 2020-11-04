KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCTV5 News interviewed Democrats and Republicans Wednesday and there is one thing it seems we can all get behind: we are tired!
Have you ever done that thing where you’re scrolling through your phone at night and you drop the phone on your face because you’re so tired? That happened to a lot of us last night.
That's why coffee was on most menus Wednesday because no matter which side you’re on, it seems shutting it down and going to sleep wasn’t much of an option. We talked with people across the metro who say they're feeling sleeping after Election Day.
“I stayed up till two in the morning!” said Megan Shaefer.
Same with Jonathan Bruce.
“Probably got about 4 1/2 hours asleep because I mean I stayed up till about 1:30 got right back up at six," he said.
“I went to bed and I just didn’t stay asleep,” said Debbie Williams.
And for those that did get to bed early? They were punished for it! Ashley McKinstry was one of those people.
“I had like a lot of really stressful dreams and I know my roommate woke up every two hours but it was like 10 o’clock all right bedtime," she said.
