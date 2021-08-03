KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two Kansas City businesses are starting to require customers show proof of COVID vaccination today, with others slated to do the same in the coming days.
The Hamburger Mary's restaurant and Woody's KC bar---both on Broadway Boulevard---begin that practice today. The Ship restaurant in the West Bottoms and KC Improv Company start this weekend.
If you plan to go, you will need to bring your vaccination card or an image of your card on your phone. They will also accept a negative COVID-19 test that's less than 48 hours old.
About 41 percent of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated. That's compared to 50 percent of the entire country. The White House announced Monday that about 70 percent of Americans have gotten at least one vaccine shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.