KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Two Kansas City metro school districts are headed back to class Thursday, but some other school districts have decided to shut down for the week because of mass sickness plaguing staff and student attendance.
The Olathe and Kansas City, KS, school districts had been closed since the end of last week because of massive staff absences from COVID-19. They are set to resume classes Thursday.
In the last day or so, though, other local school districts have announced they are cancelling classes for the week. One of those districts, Oak Grove, announced Wednesday night that they won't resume school until next Monday. Administrators said the closure is due to a fall in attendance due to sickness. They also cited the cold weather as a reason for the closure.
The Oak Grove School District has seen a decline in staff, bus drivers and food service workers. The district believes the off-days won't affect its last day of school, which is scheduled to be May 13.
School officials said they hope this off time gives students and staff time to recover.
Other schools closed for at least Thursday include Warrensburg, Chillicothe, Braymer, Kingston, Allen Village School in Kansas City, Kipp Endeavor Academy in Kansas City, New Reflections Technical Institute and Southwest Livingston County R-1 in Ludlow, MO.
Hamilton, MO, School District, North Daviess R-III and Richmond, MO, School District are all either starting late Thursday or remote learning.
