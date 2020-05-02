KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Democrats have already more than tripled their turnout from the 2016 presidential caucus after officials changed the voting process to mail-in ballots only.
However, despite the large turnout, some people in Kansas were left without an opportunity to vote.
A number of Kansas Democrats are now up in arms because they’ve been checking their mailboxes all week for their ballots, but they haven’t gotten them yet and now it’s too late.
“I voted in the municipal primary, but I didn’t vote in the general election,” said Damien Gilbert, who lives in Wichita. “It just slipped my mind.”
That was the only time Gilbert, who for three years was the president of Kansas Young Democrats, missed a vote. Well, it was until today.
Gilbert’s ballot never came in the mail.
“It’s just cruel irony that I don’t get to vote in this,” he said. “It sucks a lot.”
Due to the coronavirus, all ballots had to be issued by mail and received by the Kansas Democratic Party by May 2. However, a number of Kansas Democrats like Gilbert never got their ballots.
After calling the postal service and the Democratic party throughout the week, Gilbert finally got some answers.
“I’m guessing that my ballot got sent to Kansas City, Missouri, for some reason and then just lost, and by the time that I figured that out it’s too late to do anything,” he said on a video call from Wichita.
You see, when he tracked the ballot down, the place the postal service said it was at was in KCMO.
Despite the frustrating process, Gilbert doesn’t blame anyone and said there is some good that came out of this.
“This is not a knock on mail-in voting,” he said. “It is proof that it is effective. The people counting were overwhelmed because way more people were involved in the democratic process.”
We reached out to the Kansas Democratic Party regarding the missing ballots, but we have yet to hear back from them.
