EUDORA, KS (KCTV) -- A handful of long term care facilities have started allowing face-to-face visits for the first time in nearly a year.
Kay Speed was able to visit her father, Joe Perryman, on Tuesday at Homestead Assisted Living in Eudora. She hadn't seen him in person since he moved in to the community in October.
"It's just a good feeling for us," Speed said. "And for everybody here."
Her father, Joe Perryman, added, "It makes me feel human again."
This week Homestead started allowing visitors at a few of their locations in the Kansas City area, including Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park and Eudora.
Ali Ellis, a spokesperson for Midwest Health, the owner of Homestead, said the visits are only allowed at locations where an overwhelming majority of residents and staff received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The visitors also have to schedule their arrival in advance, clear a COVID-19 test and a health screening on site, and wear a mask the entire time.
Ellis said Midwest Health also had to resubmit a phased plan to the county and state outlining their criteria for visitors.
"We're very fortunate that our buildings were prioritized and our residents were able to get vaccines," she said. "We're truly grateful for that."
In some cases, long-term care communities are required by state and federal regulators to allow in-person visits, depending on positivity rates in the surrounding county.
"If you haven't already, you're going to see a lot of skilled nursing communities welcome visitation because they have to," Ellis said.
Speed is glad her father and his neighbors have been vaccinated, and that she can see him face to face again.
"Unless you have been in the situation dad and I have been in, millions of other seniors, you can't understand how difficult it's been," she said.
