KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City International Airport says a connectivity issue is affecting Internet and phone service in Missouri and Kansas.
Airport officials says some, but not all, airlines at KCI are impacted and delays may occur.
Travelers are urged to check in and obtain printed or digital boarding passes prior to arriving at the airport.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
