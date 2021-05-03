People here at the Somali center of Kansas City say the two brothers were devout Muslims who they considered to be future leaders.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Worship services at the Somali Center of Kansas City have resumed following the deaths of two teenagers who were shot outside their homes overnight Saturday.

Kansas City police identified the teenagers as Abdulwahid Abdulaziz, 16, and Abdirahman Abdulaziz, 14.

Mohamed Ibrahim, a mentor of the two boys, said both were considered bright young leaders within the mosque. They had each memorized the Quran and often led prayer services themselves.

"It's a great achievement," Ibrahim explained. "It means that person is responsible, is helping their community."

On Sunday, police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Hanad A. Abdiaziz. Officers shot and killed him on Sunday when they tried to arrest him. They said he had pointed a gun at the officers.

Family and friends told KCTV5 Hanad Abdiaziz was the stepbrother to Abdirahman and Abdulwahid.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $60,000 to support other family members in Kansas City.

"It's sad because they were taken away really soon," Ibrahim said. "As Muslims, we believe that it's God's will and predestined, and we have to be patient and stay strong in our faith, walk the straight path, hope it empowers us and enables us to produce more young people like them."

The Somali Center posted a video of the two brothers at prayer service Friday night, hours before they were shot and killed.

