LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday, we got a chance to hear from the man many are calling a hero after he stopped an active shooter on a bridge in Leavenworth.
The suspect is in custody and one Fort Leavenworth soldier was injured in the incident, but officials are saying the situation could’ve been even worse if it weren’t for Master Sergeant David Royer.
Luckily, Royer happened to be on the Centennial Bridge, heading home to Platte City.
When he came up to the bridge, he noticed a vehicle stopped ahead with someone standing outside pointing a rifle. When he began shooting, Royer put his foot on the gas and rammed his vehicle into the shooter’s, pinning him under the vehicle until police arrived.
Royer said he felt it was the decision he had to make. “I knew people’s lives were in danger and I needed to do something,” he said. “My military training kicked in. My upbringing also had a play in that. So, I took action as appropriate. I just knew I had to do something.”
“I wasn’t necessarily frightened,” Royer added. “I was shocked that it was happening and the adrenaline took over.”
Believe it or not, while this whole situation was going on, Royer was on the phone with his fiancée Haley Siela.
Royer was driving near the bridge as he was talking with his fiancé on Bluetooth in the car. What came over the line next is something she’ll never forget.
“I was so scared because I didn’t know how this was going to turn out,” she said. “I thought the worst. because it’s a bridge and I felt like he was going to be confined and I heard eight or nine gunshots. So, it’s really a miracle that he made it through and I’m really proud of him.”
“I don’t necessarily see myself [as or] feel like I’m a hero,” Royer said.
However, many would definitely disagree with him.
“I believe there is more good out there than there is bad and there’s good people out there that will stop a situation like that to save lives if necessary,” Royer said.
For the other drivers on the bridge, they were put in a tough and scary situation. That made us wonder what should you do if there’s an active shooter on a bridge.
“It is an incredibly dangerous situation,” said Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens. “There’s some things we talk about: running, hiding, fighting. Those kinds of things. Weapons are a personal choice for people to make. Those are the kinds of things that people need to do.”
Chief Kitchens had one other light-hearted piece of advice: If this happens again, get behind Royer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.