BALDWIN CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A small town in Kansas is taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint.
In Baldwin City, a new source of power just went online.
You might not expect a small town to go green, but to mayor Casey Simoneau a solar project just made sense.
“We decided it was a good move for Baldwin,” said Simoneau. “To be able to fix a portion of our portfolio is the most attractive thing for us.”
Westar Energy installed the panels this summer and will sell the power back to the town. The 5-acre plot generates about a 10th of the town's energy needs on a sunny day.
The city even put up a live feed on phone app and desktop site to show how they're doing.
“It's pretty rare to have a community of our size have a solar farm at this magnitude,” Simoneau said.
Lori Gardner runs the homestead cafe on the town square.
“It's pretty impressive,” she said. “We're actually all electric.”
She's proud her town decided to embrace solar. “
“Baldwin City is a small town with progressive ideas,” she said.
The panels also take some of the strain off the city's backup gas generators in case of a widespread outage.
“Just because you're a small community doesn't mean you can't have a project that benefits everybody,” said Simoneau.
