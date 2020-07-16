KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Wednesday night, we showed you the reaction Mayor Quinton Lucas had when he was asked about major cuts to the Missouri Department of Social Services.
He had said, "I mean, at a certain point you have to ask yourself, 'What are we doing?' Social services are vital and important."
As many as 200 jobs will be lost, including people who represent abused and neglected children.
It's part of millions in budget cuts that could also impact Missouri's foster care system.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers spoke with families who are worried about what the cuts could mean to them.
Jennifer Townsend and her wife adopted Atticus and his younger siblings earlier this year. She also works for Foster Adopt Connect, a group that advocates for families like hers.
“The actual experience of foster parenting brought me more joy and fulfillment than I could have imagined,” she said.
However, this summer’s budget cuts may soon take their toll on foster placements in Missouri.
Out of the more than 200 layoffs the DSS has announced, 80 work in the Children's Division.
“I know that cuts had to be made, but I'm disappointed that these are cuts to our most vulnerable population,” Townsend said.
In fact, the cuts included a DSS employee who was managing Townsend's cases.
“We are terribly sorry to lose her,” Townsend said. “She's an amazing worker.”
DSS said in a statement to KCTV5 News that the cuts were largely middle management and officers workers in an effort to focus on retaining caseworkers. They wrote: “In the last year we have talked about getting back to basics and putting our focus squarely on the work of keepings kids safe. As part of this realignment there have been discussions on how to reduce the layers of administration in the Children’s Division organization.”
“We're losing people who have experience, who know what they're doing,” Townsend said.
Danielle Wesley adopted her child, Jack, in April and is fostering others this summer. She worries the cuts will add to an already burdened system.
“It's already backed up and I don't think this will help,” she said. “I think we're going to see an increase in calls with kids going back to school, and I'm concerned with cuts being made and the capacity of Children's Division to handle that.”
“I foresee them having to do more on their own or with less guidance than they had before,” Townsend said.
Thousands of Missouri children are looking for the same love the Townsends found, but she worries cuts like these may leave too many waiting.
“I'm hard-pressed to find a group struggling more than foster families right now, yet that's where we saw the cuts,” Townsend said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.