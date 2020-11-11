GARDNER, KS (KCTV) - It’s the social media platform conservatives are flocking to in droves. “Parler” has been gaining popularity since the election. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Reddit, some conservatives say they’ve had enough!
“They are tired of one side doing not fair reporting and one big tech doing censorship," said Don Harvey of Gardner, Kansas. He isn't alone in his thinking.
People across the country are ditching Facebook and Twitter and they’re letting the world know.
“We wouldn’t be surprised if they gave up on allowing conservatives to post," wrote one woman on Facebook.
“I’ve blocked Fox News from all of my devices," said another.
And another Facebook user said:
“It’s happening folks...Facebook a.k.a. commieBook, Instagram and Twitter are in deep trouble...”
Meet Parler. Sure it’s French for parler meaning “to speak or to talk,” but Americans have taken to pronouncing it “parlor.”
No matter how you pronounce it, it’s who’s on here that’s drawing attention. Many who consider “fact checking” like you see on Facebook and Twitter censorship.
“Had several friends post about it on Facebook and I was just getting tired of them censoring and posting junk about the election and I’m just done with it," said Don Harvey.
Parler landed in the national spotlight recently when a police chief in a small town in Arkansas was forced to resign after suggesting “Marxist Democrats” should be killed.
Harvey says he doesn’t condone that at all but wishes making the call on whether to ignore such a horrible thing be left up to him and not the site removing it.
“I heard about parlor actually just a week or two ago,” said Brett Limer of Gardner, Kansas.
Limer says sites like these only serve to drive a deeper wedge into an already wounded country.
“Just because your person didn’t win elected office doesn’t mean you should run away and hold your hands over your ears and not want to listen to people," he said.
Limer and Harvey do agree on one thing: our country has changed. They both miss the times when people got along.
“I think they make politics more personal than it needs to be, especially when an election is just about votes, votes don’t have feelings, count them, declare a winner, move on," said Limer.
Parlor bills itself as “unbiased social media.”
Right now, it is the number one free app in the app store.
