KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Sideshows and street racing are taking over cities across the U.S.
For months, viewers have consistently sent KCTV5 videos of cars doing donuts and burnouts downtown. After frustrated neighbors reached out to our newsroom yesterday with yet another video, KCTV5 looked into how many tickets the city has issued since approving ordinance changes.
Community members involved in the car scene like Desmond Logan say sideshows have only increased since the city added tickets and towing as a punishment.
“It’s gotten worse,” Logan said. “Nobody is paying attention to that.”
The city council approved new ordinances May 27. Since that date, the municipal court said the city has ticketed three people for ordinances 70-365 and 70-366 (the revised ordinances).
KCTV5 wanted to ask the mayor about the persistent sideshows. His office directed us to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.
The KCPD says they can’t pursue vehicles because of city laws. They are trying to ticket people according to the new ordinances as much as possible. KCPD and the city tow lot say there’s no way to track how many cars have been towed because of the new ordinances.
“Everybody keep saying, 'What can we do? What can we do?'” Logan said. “I’m sitting up here screaming, 'I have the answer.'”
Logan said the city needs to give him and others the green light to host their own show with security and barricades. He currently organizes shows under the event name “Smoke Your Tires, Not Your Homies,” emphasizing nonviolence.
Cities throughout the country are trying to find their own ways to stop rogue drivers.
San Jose, California is taking a new approach. The city is making it illegal for people to promote sideshows and racing on social media, over the phone or by word of mouth. People who violate the law can also face jail time and up to a $1,000 fine.
South of San Jose in Bakersfield, they’re resuming talks of using the county raceway for community sideshows and racing. A police sergeant told KCTV5 they started making plans in 2020, but the pandemic halted any events.
“Everything is social media,” Logan said. “This is the new way to get your likes and shares and your followers and all that.”
Logan warns this new fad isn’t going anywhere. He compared the rise of sideshows to the popularity of skateboarding a while back, including the fascination of recording stunts and tricks.
He said they need to direct drivers to safer locations instead of stopping them.
