KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Snow started falling in the Kansas City metro shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, putting an immediate thin layer on area surfaces and roadways.
The snowfall comes exactly a week after a major winter storm that dropped record accumulation on the area. This weather event, though, is not resulting in major accumulation. Those in the metro should expect about an inch or so of snow, according to KCTV5 Meteorologist Alena Lee on Thursday morning.
Temperatures started out around 10 degrees this morning, forecasted to peak in the low 20s mid-afternoon. We should see temperatures rise into the 40s and 50s in the coming days. (See StormTrack5 Meteorologist Alena Lee's Forecast in the video above, along with road conditions.)
The light snow created slick conditions on area roads and highways. The Missouri Department of Transportation warned drivers that road conditions are likely to worsen as the day goes on.
As of mid-day Thursday, there had not been any reports of major crashes or significant injuries. Some minor crashes and slideoffs were reported in the hours following the initial snowfall, so drivers should continue take it slow and be cautious.
All immediate local schools remained open Thursday. Several school districts outside of the metro, though, called off classes or initiated virtual learning, including:
- Appleton Schools
- Holden R-III Schools
- Hudson R-9 Schools
- Hume R-8 Schools
- Knob Noster R-8 Schools
- Labette County High School
- Lakeland R-III Schools
- Miami R-I Schools
- Pettis County R-12 Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.