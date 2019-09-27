Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg performs during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. 

 (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A big announcement Friday from the athletic department at the University of Kansas.

Snopp Dogg will be performing at Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 4 at Allen Fieldhouse.

The 35th annual event springboards the start of the men’s and women’s basketball season and gives the fans a first look at the 2019-20 Jayhawks.

Late Night in the Phog will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

