LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A big announcement Friday from the athletic department at the University of Kansas.
Snopp Dogg will be performing at Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 4 at Allen Fieldhouse.
Big Late Night in the Phog announcement 😎🎶 One...Two...3 and to the fo’Snoop Doggy Dogg will be performing live on AFH floor 🎶 @KUHoops x @KUWBball pic.twitter.com/cOZyqWeQdr— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) September 27, 2019
The 35th annual event springboards the start of the men’s and women’s basketball season and gives the fans a first look at the 2019-20 Jayhawks.
Late Night in the Phog will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Doors open at 5 p.m.
