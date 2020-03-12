NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The 36th Annual Snake Saturday Parade and Festival has been canceled amid growing concerns for public safety centered around the coronavirus.
This also includes the charity cook-off. However, sponsors will still be awarding every charity who entered the parade or charity cook-off prize money.
"We recognize this is a huge disappointment to the charities, the spectators as well as every participant," organizers said in a written statement. "North Kansas City entertainment venues have been working tirelessly to prepare for this weekend. We support those businesses. It is our hope that patrons will continue to come out and support them."
The Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade organizers announced Thursday morning that due to rising concerns over COVID-19 the committee has made the decision to cancel the parade.
