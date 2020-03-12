Snake Saturday Parade and Festival
(Snake Saturday Parade and Festival)

NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The 36th Annual Snake Saturday Parade and Festival has been canceled amid growing concerns for public safety centered around the coronavirus.  

This also includes the charity cook-off. However, sponsors will still be awarding every charity who entered the parade or charity cook-off prize money. 

"We recognize this is a huge disappointment to the charities, the spectators as well as every participant," organizers said in a written statement. "North Kansas City entertainment venues have been working tirelessly to prepare for this weekend. We support those businesses. It is our hope that patrons will continue to come out and support them."

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.