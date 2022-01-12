OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The surge in COVID cases is doing a number on local schools. In many districts 10% of teachers are absent, and there are not enough willing substitutes to go around.
On Wednesday, the Kansas State Board of Education took a drastic step allowing temporary emergency licenses for anyone 18 and older with a high school diploma or GED, who is fingerprinted and passes a background check.
Traditionally subs need 60 hours of college credit.
State education leaders acknowledge the temporary solution is far from ideal. Linda Sieck, the head of the union representing teachers in the Shawnee Mission School District, hopes it’s an approach no one needs to utilize.
“If all you have is a babysitter, school might be open, but what's happening in that classroom?” Sieck asked.
Her biggest concern with the state’s emergency declaration isn’t the education level but the age. She teaches high school and has students who are as old as 19.
“They are bright, they have a great future ahead of them but I’m not sure they could step in and do my job,” Sieck said.
As of January 11, according to the Shawnee Mission School District’s spokesman, David Smith, the district had 145 teacher absences. That’s 9% of its teachers absent. He said only 2/3 of those absences have been filled by subs.
Smith said they’ve been able to fill the remaining 1/3 of the vacancies internally. They’ve asked part-time staff to extend their hours with compensation. They’ve asked teachers to fill in for teacher volunteers to fill in for other classes, with compensation, by giving up their planning periods. They are utilizing staff who do not have assigned classrooms, including positions like librarians, social workers, counselors, reading and math specialists. Even administrators are teaching some days.
Sieck said at some elementary schools, they’re occasionally splitting up kids with absent teachers to place them in other classrooms.
“So, you have your own students you might be teaching and then half of another class as well,” Sieck explained.
KCTV5 contacted spokespeople at Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley, Olathe and Kansas City, Kansas public schools. None of them were prepared to comment on the new move by the state except to say that they’re not yet to the point of needing to utilize a substitute with lower qualifications than the ones in place before the state board’s emergency declaration.
If it does get to that, Sieck hopes that districts will first brainstorm other options. Asked what they might be, she had one idea off the top of her head to have an adult with at least life skills supervising in elementary classrooms where specific subject matter expertise is not essential.
“[Ask] parent volunteers who are very familiar with the schools and how they operate,” she suggested. “If we’re just going to look at having adult supervision, that might be better.”
She noted that the emergency resolution isn’t an instant fix, because even with fewer hoops to jump through, there are still applications and background checks.
