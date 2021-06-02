JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Shawnee Mission School District is offering Pick Up and Go meals starting Thursday, June 3.
"Hunger does not take a vacation in the summertime," a release from the district said. "Free meals will be provided to all children ages 1 to 18 at four school sites in the Shawnee Mission School District."
The meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and noon, on Mondays and Thursdays, from June 3 until July 29.
They will be closed on July 5, however, for the holiday.
The pickup locations are as follows:
- Comanche Elementary - 8200 Grant St. (Overland Park)
- East Antioch Elementary - 7342 Lowell (Overland Park)
- Rosehill Elementary - 9801 Rosehill (Lenexa)
- Shawanoe Elementary - 11230 W. 75th St. (Shawnee)
Pick Up and Go meals include breakfast and lunch. The district also noted the following:
- Monday (3 days of meals) & Thursday (4 days of meals)
- Hot lunch entrée provided on day of pick up.
- No advance ordering needed.
The SMSD notes that the meals funded entirely by USDA as part of their summer meals program.
"Children must be present to receive meals," the district adds. "Contact Food Services for a voucher if special circumstances prevent child from being present."
Menus and additional information is available at: https://www.smsd.org/about/departments/food-service/summer-meals (Menus are subject to change.)
If you have any questions, contact the Food Services Department with any questions at 913-993-9710 or email foodservice@smsd.org.
