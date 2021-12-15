Smoke smell in Kansas City related to wildfires from Central Kansas
(Credit: @NWSTopeka)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A smell of smoke has settled across the metro after damaging storms and winds Wednesday night. 

According to the National Weather Service, that smell is likely coming from fires located in Central Kansas. The strong winds from today's system pushed the smoke eastward. 

On a screenshot from the National Weather Service's satellite feed, black spots were seen where the fires are. On the satellite, that black indicates heat.

At this time, there are no reported active fires in the metro area contributing to the smell. 

