OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- An Overland Park woman says she awoke to the sound of her smoke alarm to find her bedroom on fire.
She evacuated safely and called 911.
Crews from Overland Park and Consolidated Fire District #2 were called about 1:15 a.m. Thursday to a house fire in the 5500 block of Newton. First units on the scene reported smoke and fire from the window of a single story, single family home.
A number of pets were rescued from the home, including four dogs and numerous cats. Unfortunately, one cat was found deceased.
The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes. Fire damaged a significant portion of the home and the entire home suffered heat and smoke damage.
The Red Cross is assisting the resident with housing for herself and her animals. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
